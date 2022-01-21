What restrictions have been lifted by Government?

Kenneth Fox

With the peak of Omicron seemingly over and hospitalisation figures being relatively stable, the Government has decided to ease restrictions in an attempt to move into a new phase of dealing with the Covid-19.

The main restrictions that will be lifted from 6am tomorrow include:

No limit on household gatherings.

The 8pm closing time for hospitality and events will no longer be in place.

There will be no capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor events.

Covid passes will no longer be needed for hospitality and indoor activities.

As Micheál Martin addressed the nation this evening, here are the full details of what restrictions have been eased by Government.

Hospitality and venues

The biggest change is scrapping the 8pm closing time for hospitality which means bars, pubs and restaurants can stay open late once again.

From 6am tomorrow morning, the requirement for people to show a Covid-19 certificate in order to eat or drink inside is no longer needed.

Nightclubs have also be given the green light to reopen.

Household gatherings

There is no longer any restrictions on the number of households who can meet up. The previous advice meant only four households were allowed meet.

The Irish Prison Service also say they will be able to book a visit as normal from Monday. However some restrictions will continue at facilities where there is a Covid outbreak.

There are currently outbreaks in Mountjoy, Midlands, Cork, Limerick and Cloverhill prisons. The IPS say not all areas within these prisons are affected though.

Events

All capacity limits have ended with the 50 per cent capacity limit brought in before Christmas being scrapped. The 100 guest limit for weddings will also be eased, and the midnight curfew will no longer apply to receptions.

The same limit on sporting events has also been removed as well.

International travel

While Covid certs are no longer be required for indoor dining, and possibly for gyms, leisure centres, cinemas and theatres, the pass will remain for international travel.

For those who are unvaccinated or have not recently recovered from the virus, the option to provide proof of a negative/not detected PCR test taken less than 72 hours prior to arrival in Ireland will remain.

Isolating requirements and social distancing

One of the few measures to stay in place is the guidance on isolating if you test positive for Covid, if you show symptoms of the virus, or if you are deemed a close contact.

Information on the updated rules for people in each of these three categories can be found on the HSE website.

Face masks still have to be worn on public transport and in shops. The two-metre social distancing requirement has been dropped, however.

The current protective measures for schools will also continue.

Work

The Taoiseach said there will be a phased return to work as the restrictions have been eased. He also announced that the Wage Subsidy Scheme will remain in place for the foreseeable future.