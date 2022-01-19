More than half a million in Ireland eligible for Covid vaccine booster

More than half a million people in Ireland are currently eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine booster.

The HSE on Wednesday urged the 600,000 people aged 16 or over who are eligible, having just received a primary course of Covid-19 vaccine, to come forward for a booster dose.

It also called those who are immunocompromised to come forward for a booster dose, typically their fourth after an extended primary vaccination course.

“The huge level of infection in recent weeks means some people can’t come for their boosters immediately - but more than 600,000 are now eligible and should get their booster dose for their best protection,” said Damien McCallion, HSE lead on the vaccination programme.

“Nearly one million people have had a Covid-19 booster in the last four weeks. This is helping us to get through the current surge in Covid-19 cases and to prevent severe illness.

“Current research shows that two weeks after your booster, your protection against severe illness from Covid should go back up to 90 per cent. We appeal to people to get their booster, to protect themselves, their families and communities against Covid-19.

“We also want to invite people with weak immune systems, people who are immunocompromised, to come forward for a booster. Their vaccine course is different – people in this group have been offered an extended primary course of vaccines, usually three doses of vaccine (or two if they first received Janssen), and now we recommend they come for a booster at least three months after their last dose, for their best protection.”

If it is time for your vaccination, and you are 16 or older, you can get your booster dose:

At a GP - check with your GP, as many have supplies available this week.

At a participating pharmacy - check the list of pharmacies for further details and to book an appointment.

At a HSE vaccination clinic - book a booster appointment online.

At a walk-in booster clinic - check if one is running for your age group.

The booster dose should be given a minimum of three months after a person’s last dose of a primary Covid-19 vaccine course.

If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least three months since your positive Covid-19 test results.