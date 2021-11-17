Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 07:21

Day appointments cancelled at Tallaght University Hospital after power failure

The emergency department and ICU are both impacted
A power failure at Tallaght University Hospital has resulted in all scheduled outpatient appointments and day procedures for adults and children being cancelled.

The emergency department and ICU are both impacted.

In the early hours of this morning power to a section of Tallaght University Hospital failed.

The hospital is currently running on a generator in certain areas of the building including radiology, outpatients, theatre and ICU.

It has resulted in all scheduled outpatient appointments and day procedures being cancelled today - including x-ray appointments and blood tests.

However dialysis, oncology and haematology appointments are not affected.

The emergency department is one of the areas impacted and members of the public are being asked to attend their GP first where possible.

The children’s urgent care centre is not affected by the outage.

