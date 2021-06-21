Assurances needed for future of electric vehicles in Ireland, says AA

The Government must give assurances regarding electric vehicles in Ireland, according to the AA.

The group said that despite Irish motorists responding positively to the introduction of electric cars in more significant numbers, they are now receiving "mixed messages" for the future.

Last week, the Irish Independent reported that Green Party TD Brian Leddin told a meeting of the Budgetary Oversight Committee the aim of having one million electric cars of Irish roads is not achievable.

In a statement responding to the claims, the AA said the messaging was "soul-destroying" for those trying to make the switch to electric.

AA Ireland's head of communications, Paddy Comyn said: "We have to remember that it was not so long ago that motorists were encouraged to choose diesel cars, and motorists flocked to them accordingly.

"Many eyebrows were raised about the target for one million electric vehicles by 2030, but it showed ambition towards moving to a cleaner future. Reducing electric vehicle grants and speaking about discouraging electric vehicle use without tangible public transport alternatives serves only to confuse and bring inertia."

The AA also cites figures from the Society of Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), showing a 126 per cent uptake in the number of zero-emission electric vehicles compared to the same period in 2020, now accounting for 6.7 per cent of the new Irish car market, while plug-in hybrid vehicles make up a further 6.3 per cent.

"Covid-19 restrictions accelerated the scenario of more people working from home, and we believe this has changed some motorists' perception of what they need from a vehicle and perhaps has made more people jump right into full Battery Electric Vehicles as opposed to PHEVs (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles).

"We all accept car usage is something that needs to be optimised. Nobody wants to see clogged up roads, and nobody in their right minds wants to sit in traffic, but let's not discourage the progress we are making by moving the goalposts," Mr Comyn added.