Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 16:19

Assurances needed for future of electric vehicles in Ireland, says AA

The AA said comments from the Green Party last week were 'soul-destroying' for consumers looking to switch to electric vehicles.
Assurances needed for future of electric vehicles in Ireland, says AA

The Government must give assurances regarding electric vehicles in Ireland, according to the AA.

The group said that despite Irish motorists responding positively to the introduction of electric cars in more significant numbers, they are now receiving "mixed messages" for the future.

Last week, the Irish Independent reported that Green Party TD Brian Leddin told a meeting of the Budgetary Oversight Committee the aim of having one million electric cars of Irish roads is not achievable.

In a statement responding to the claims, the AA said the messaging was "soul-destroying" for those trying to make the switch to electric.

AA Ireland's head of communications, Paddy Comyn said: "We have to remember that it was not so long ago that motorists were encouraged to choose diesel cars, and motorists flocked to them accordingly.

"Many eyebrows were raised about the target for one million electric vehicles by 2030, but it showed ambition towards moving to a cleaner future. Reducing electric vehicle grants and speaking about discouraging electric vehicle use without tangible public transport alternatives serves only to confuse and bring inertia."

The AA also cites figures from the Society of Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), showing a 126 per cent uptake in the number of zero-emission electric vehicles compared to the same period in 2020, now accounting for 6.7 per cent of the new Irish car market, while plug-in hybrid vehicles make up a further 6.3 per cent.

"Covid-19 restrictions accelerated the scenario of more people working from home, and we believe this has changed some motorists' perception of what they need from a vehicle and perhaps has made more people jump right into full Battery Electric Vehicles as opposed to PHEVs (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles).

"We all accept car usage is something that needs to be optimised. Nobody wants to see clogged up roads, and nobody in their right minds wants to sit in traffic, but let's not discourage the progress we are making by moving the goalposts," Mr Comyn added.

More in this section

Minister outlines process to obtain Covid cert for travel abroad Minister outlines process to obtain Covid cert for travel abroad
Cork Council seeks to overturn Minister's direction on retail outlet centre Cork Council seeks to overturn Minister's direction on retail outlet centre
Challenge brought over decision not to proceed with Waterford Halting Site Challenge brought over decision not to proceed with Waterford Halting Site
Restaurants challenge 'irrational' rules over indoor dining in High Court

Restaurants challenge 'irrational' rules over indoor dining in High Court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more