Profits at Laura Whitmore firm hit €3.43 million as cash funds rise to €3.32 million

Gordon Deegan

Accumulated profits at the media firm owned by TV and radio presenter, Laura Whitmore have this year climbed to €3.437m (£2.952m).

New accounts show that Whitmore’s Yer Wan Ltd has recorded post tax profits of €450,398 in the 12 months to the end of March 31st this year.

The profit for this year resulted in the company’s accumulated profits rising from £2.565 million to £2.952 million.

The £386,746 followed the firm recording post tax profits of £719,446 in fiscal 2022 and post tax profits of £654,688 in fiscal 2021.

The eye watering profits enjoyed by Ms Whitmore in the UK media business in recent years may go some way to explaining why former RTE Late Late Show presenter, Ryan Tubridy may be currently weighing up a move to a UK based broadcaster.

The new accounts show that the cash funds at the London registered Yer Wan Ltd also enjoyed a boost this year increasing by £196,708 from £2.662m to £2.859m (€3.32 million).

Last year, Co Wicklow native, Ms Whitmore stepped back from presenting ITV ratings winner, Love Island that made her one of the most recognisable faces on UK television.

Days after the season finale in August 2022, the 38-year-old walked away from her very lucrative Love lsland work and first told her 1.5m followers on Instagram of her decision.

Ms Whitmore had been planned to fill in for the late Caroline Flack for one series, and it turned into three series.

The TV personality presented her first series of Love Island in early 2020 and presented two other series including last Summer’s edition.

The multi-talented Whitmore starred in her first West End production in London last year when she played Jenny in the hit supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Along with departing Love Island, Whitmore announced in July 2022 that she was leaving her BBC Radio Five Live show.

The profits of the past three years follow profits of £326,978 in fiscal 2020 and £165,362 for fiscal 2019.

The revenues for Whitmore's company - which employs one person - are not disclosed and revenues represent fees for TV and broadcasting services.