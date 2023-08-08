Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 17:39

Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her just behind Madonna and Beyoncé
Maria Sherman, Associated Press

Taylor Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history.

She leads the 2023 nominations with eight, seven for her Anti-Hero music video and a nod in the artist of the year category, followed by SZA, who has six, MTV announced on Tuesday.

Beyonce is also nominated for Artist of the Year.

Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and Blackpink, Diddy and Shakira each received four.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, to take place on September 12th, will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees, including Petras, Metro Boomin and Rema, who boast three each.

Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, Fifty Fifty, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Fan voting begins on Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, September 1st.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

