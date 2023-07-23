Will Smith and Cameron Diaz praise Jamie Foxx after he gives health update

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Will Smith, Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon are among the stars who have praised Jamie Foxx after he spoke for the first time about being admitted to hospital for an unspecified health issue.

The Oscar-winning actor’s family said he experienced a “medical complication” in April and Foxx told fans on Saturday that he had gone to “hell and back”.

He discussed in an Instagram video how he was feeling, but did not give the reason for his hospital admission.

The comedian, 55, said his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx “saved” his life as he thanked his family for keeping the details of his health “airtight”.

He said: “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out.

“They protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

Foxx, known for films including Django Unchained, Collateral and Ray, for which he won the Academy Award for best actor in 2005, also dismissed rumours about his condition, saying he was not paralysed or blind.

He added: “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back and I’m able to work, so I want to thank people who let me work and I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got.”

Foxx finished by saying: “I just want to jump on here and let you know that I’m on my way back.”

Jamie Foxx with Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Ian West/PA.

Celebrities such as Jeremy Renner, Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis and Justin Timberlake showed their support for him on his post.

Will Smith, who starred as Cassius Clay Jr in Ali opposite Foxx as the boxer’s trainer, wrote: “Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!”

Foxx’s reported upcoming co-stars in Netflix’s Back In Action, Diaz and Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close, also spoke about his “soul and heart”.

Diaz, who also starred in 2014 musical film Annie opposite Foxx, wrote: “The world needs your power. . your light .. your strength… So happy to see you’re back my friend.”

Close wrote: “Dear Jamie, The last time I saw you was on a sunny day when you were laughing, throwing a football, graciously letting some extras take selfies with you…giving your heart, soul and joy completely in the moment.

“Thank God you are back! Thank God your family gave you the love and protection you needed to heal.”

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Photo: Ian West/PA.

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, who is recovering after a serious snowplough accident, said: “I got Love, gratitude, and resilience for you my friend !!!!.”

Foxx in 2006 presented Legally Blonde star Witherspoon with the best actress Oscar for Walk The Line and she said: “Oh Jamie ! So happy to see your light shining so BRIGHT!! You are SO loved and appreciated!”

Corinne Foxx said in April that her father had a “medical complication” and “due to quick action and great care” was recovering.

In May, Foxx announced he would become the host of a new US game show, We Are Family, alongside Corinne.

The show will see non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden family member and if anyone in the studio audience guesses correctly they could win up to 100,000 dollars (£78,000).

Netflix released science fiction comedy They Cloned Tyrone starring Foxx and John Boyega in July.