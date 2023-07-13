Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 08:19

Defence case in Kevin Spacey sex offences trial due to begin

Prosecutors concluded their evidence against the Hollywood star on Wednesday.
By Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter

The defence case in the sex offences trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is set to begin.

Prosecutors concluded their evidence against the Hollywood star on Wednesday, after a jury panel heard accounts from his four alleged victims.

The defendant, standing trial under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, was labelled a “sexual bully” when proceedings began last month.

Kevin Spacey court case
Spacey was labelled a ‘sexual bully’ at the start of his trial. Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA. 

The 63-year-old denies charges including sexual assault and indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Over the course of the trial at Southwark Crown Court, each of Spacey’s accusers have given evidence – variously describing him as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, disgusting”.

Jurors were told of alleged “aggressive” crotch grabs against three men, while a fourth complainant accused Spacey of having drugged him and performing a sex act on him while he was asleep.

Under questioning from Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, the men all denied either seeking financial gain, attempting to further their career or giving false accounts to the jury.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Shauna Ritchie said the defendant had told police he was “baffled” and “deeply hurt” by the claims made by one man and did not recognise two others.

The actor said he may have made a “clumsy pass” at his final alleged victim but denied deliberately attacking him.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

