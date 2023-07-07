Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 12:21

Cardi B and Lily James round out Haute Couture Week at opulent Fendi show

Models wore red carpet-worthy outfits on the catwalk in the French capital.
By Prudence Wade, PA

Fendi gave a masterclass in timeless elegance on the final day of Haute Couture Week in Paris.

The front row was dressed appropriately for the occasion: rapper Cardi B wore a glamorous skintight bronze sequinned gown with long sleeves, a high neck and a fishtail skirt.

Cardi B at the Fendi show
Cardi B (Christophe Ena/AP)

It’s been a busy Couture Week for the American music star, who also made an appearance on the front row at shows for Balenciaga, Thom Browne and Schiaparelli.

Pam & Tommy actor Lily James – who wore a Fendi couture dress to last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party – donned an elegant black outfit with a V-neckline to watch the show.

Lily James
Lily James (Christophe Ena/AP)

Colombian singer Shakira was also in attendance, tapping into a grown-up version of a classic Noughties trend: skirts over trousers. She wore a minimalist white tank top with black flared trousers, and a black mini skirt over the top.

It was a star-studded front row, with other front row fashionistas including Havana singer Camila Cabello – wearing a white lacy slip dress with black tights and a bralette underneath – The Watcher actor Naomi Watts – in a crisp white shirt and statement black sunglasses – and Avatar star Zoe Saldana, who brought a welcome splash of colour in a bright pink ensemble.

Camila Cabello, left, and Shakira
Camila Cabello, left, and Shakira (Christophe Ena/AP)

The setting of the show was dramatic: the cavernous room had bright lights, and models walked on a marble floor.

Fendi’s artistic director Kim Jones – a London-born designer who also helms Dior’s menswear collections – showed the power of couture in his latest collection.

Different to ready-to-wear collections, couture outfits tend to be made-to-order, one-of-a-kind and focus on the pinnacle of craftsmanship in fashion.

A model on the catwalk at Fendi
A model on the catwalk (Christophe Ena/AP)

Fendi’s show was on the last day of couture week, and there’s been a distinct trend this season for muted colours.

Low-key black and brown dresses came down the catwalk alongside paler whites and silvers – although the odd jewel tone, such as an emerald green or bright red, helped bring the colour palette alive.

This was very much a collection for the red carpet – the majority of models wore impeccably tailored floor-length gowns, often with precise draping.

Channelling understated sex appeal, many of the outfits had high necks, long sleeves and were form-fitting – while the odd flash of sparkles and transparent materials kept things feeling fresh and youthful.

Fendi specialises in accessories – it is responsible for the iconic Baguette bag, popularised by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City – and bags were front and centre. Most models held a clutch matching their outfit to their chest, giving it maximum visibility to the audience.

A model on the catwalk at Fendi
A model on the catwalk (Christophe Ena/AP)

Jones continued his partnership with the brand’s artistic director of jewellery, Delfina Delettrez Fendi – the Italian jewellery designer who is also a fourth generation Fendi woman.

She was responsible for the jewellery worn by the models – focusing on subtle sparkle rather than overly extravagant pieces.

The duo took a brief bow together at the end of the show.

