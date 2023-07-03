Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 14:32

Cardi B and Tracee Ellis Ross sit front row at Schiaparelli show in Paris

The A-listers attended the opening show of Haute Couture Week. By Katie Wright.
Cardi B and Tracee Ellis Ross sit front row at Schiaparelli show in Paris

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Cardi B attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris wearing a glamorous outfit from the Italian fashion house.

The rapper sat front row at the opening show of the autumn/winter season, held at the Petit Palais, in a black gown with gold trim and a huge fluffy black jacket.

She accessorised her look with a black head wrap and surreal gold earrings – a Schiaparelli signature.

American actor Tracee Ellis Ross sat next to Cardi B on the front row, wearing a blue and white shirt and matching trousers.

Other fashionable celebrities in attendance included Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, French actor Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (who plays Sylvie in Netflix series Emily In Paris) and fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni.

A model wears a creation for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/AP)

The opening runway look – a sculptural black and white skirt suit with oversized collar, cuffs and hem – set the tone for the collection, which was all about volume and texture.

Creative director Daniel Roseberry sent out a variety of ensembles in the label’s signature black and gold colour combination.

A model wears a creation for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/PA)

Black and white winter coats came with voluminous sleeves and collars, or were made from thick, shaggy fabric.

A gigantic metallic puffer coat was teamed with strings of equally enormous gold beads.

A model wears a creation for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/AP)

“Blurring the lines between the real and the unreal,” was how the collection was described in a preview post on Instagram.

More vibrant looks included a pastel-toned, long-sleeved dress that looked like it had been painted on the model.

A model wears a creation for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/PA)

Flashes of electric blue and turquoise appeared throughout the show.

This season saw models adorned with statement necklaces and huge bangles.

A model wears a creation for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/PA)

The show concluded with glamorous evening looks, including a rust satin corset gown with a flowing tulle skirt modelled by South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech.

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk closed the show in a diaphanous black gown and textured cape with electric blue lining.

Irina Shayk wears a creation for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/PA)

Always one of the big draws at Haute Couture Week, Schiaparelli has become known for its eye-popping catwalk designs, surrealist take on fashion and stellar front row.

The label has recently been worn by stars such as Adele, Beyonce and Naomi Campbell.

More in this section

Soap opera stalwart Meg Johnson dies aged 86 Soap opera stalwart Meg Johnson dies aged 86
Electrical fire at Warner Bros Studios in US under investigation Electrical fire at Warner Bros Studios in US under investigation
‘It is like he thought he could groom me,’ Kevin Spacey’s alleged victim says ‘It is like he thought he could groom me,’ Kevin Spacey’s alleged victim says
fashionfashion and beautypariscardi bnaomi campbellhaute couturecouturefashion weeklifestyle newsgwendoline christieirina shaykschiaparelliadut akechcelebrity fashiontracee ellis rosschiara ferragnidaniel roseberryhaute couture week
Gogglebox Ireland are on the hunt for new participants

Gogglebox Ireland are on the hunt for new participants

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more