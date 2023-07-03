Gogglebox Ireland are on the hunt for new participants

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 12:46

Gogglebox Ireland will be retuning to Virgin Media Television with a new season this autumn.
Katie Mellett

Gogglebox Ireland will be returning to Virgin Media Television with a new season this autumn, and they are on the lookout for new participants.

The reality show first hit Irish television screens in 2016 and since then it has grown in popularity. Gogglebox Ireland has featured families and couples from Donegal to Cork and everywhere in between.

The hit television show is looking for new households to apply especially older life-long friends, couples, families and members of the clergy.

Everyone across the country is invited to apply.

How to apply

If you are interested in featuring on Gogglebox Ireland, email casting@kiteentertainment.com with your contact details and with details of who is in your group, where you are based, what you like to watch together and a photo of you all together if possible.

The process is still open to everyone across the country between now and the middle of August.

