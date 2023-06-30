Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 11:13

Every Barbie-inspired outfit Margot Robbie has worn so far

The actor has kicked off the Barbie press tour in plastic fantastic style.
By Prudence Wade, PA

Margot Robbie has started the press tour for highly anticipated upcoming movie Barbie in suitable fashion.

The film – slated for release on July 21st, is directed by Greta Gerwig, and Robbie’s co-stars include Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa and more.

Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal, has posted the latest Barbie-inspired outfit she’s worn to promote the movie on Instagram.

The Wolf Of Wall Street star dipped into the archives for this look, wearing a metallic pink mini skirt and pale pink cropped rollneck jumper from the Versace autumn/winter 1994 collection.

Supermodels Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer appeared in the original advertising campaign for this collection, and the pink look Robbie has chosen was worn by Christy Turlington.

Her Barbie-inspired looks haven’t just been about all-pink outfits, however.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old was promoting the movie on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach, and her outfit paid tribute to the first-ever Barbie doll, which was released in 1959.

The first doll wore a black and white striped swimsuit, which Robbie mirrored with a monochromatic striped mini dress with a distinctly retro feel.

Later that day, she changed into another Fifties-inspired mini dress – this time by Moschino, with a graphic strawberry print and worn with statement white sunglasses.

Proving her dedication to the theme, Robbie hasn’t just been channelling Barbie on the red carpet and for photo calls.

She was even seen walking through Sydney airport in an ensemble worthy of the famous doll: a pale pink tweed blazer and grey trousers from Chanel’s spring/summer 1996 collection, while wheeling vintage-inspired pink luggage.

Her bags were from Steamline luggage: The Entrepreneur Pink Hatbox Small retails at £251, and The Entrepreneur Pink Carryon costs £468.

Margot Robbie at a Los Angeles photo call for Barbie
Margot Robbie at a Los Angeles photo call for Barbie (Jordan Strauss/AP)

For a Los Angeles photo call, Robbie again took direct inspiration from a Barbie doll.

This time she wore a pink polka dot mini dress by Valentino with a yellow handbag, echoing the outfit worn by a 2015 doll from the Pink and Fabulous collection.

Setting the tone for the whole press tour, Robbie kicked off her themed fashion looks earlier this week while posing next to Barbie’s car – which she matched in a custom pink two-piece by Bottega Veneta.

With the film not out for a few weeks yet and plenty of premieres in the diary, chances are we’ll be seeing a lot more Barbie-inspired fashion from Robbie to come.

