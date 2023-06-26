The best onstage fashion at Glastonbury

By Yolanthe Fawehinmi, PA

A host of musicians and artists graced the many stages of Glastonbury this weekend, showing us their best festival fashion.

This is what the best dressed wore while performing their hearts out…

Lizzo

About Damn Time singer Lizzo went full rock and roll for her first look. She appeared on stage with long emerald green hair parted down the middle, futuristic sunglasses and a black leather jumpsuit with a skirt over the top and pink lace-up detailing, designed by Michael Ngo.

She then changed into a shiny pink boiler suit and a black bedazzled baseball cap, ending with a final costume change in a gold draped dress and lace-up boots.

Elton John

Elton John walked out in a metallic gold suit for his ‘last ever UK show’, in front of a huge crowd at the Pyramid Stage. He kept the rest of the look simple, with a black shirt underneath and a pair of his trademark glasses.

Lil Nas X

Featuring extravagant costume changes, American rapper and singer Lil Nas X’s set truly stunned fans. One look was a gold plated top and white trousers with furry leg warmers, while his hair was braided back in cornrows and pulled into a kinky Afro textured ponytail.

He then performed topless in a metallic blue skirt that had a bull at the centre, knee pads and another pair of furry leg warmers, accessorised with a spiked choker necklace in the same colour.

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton joined composer and pianist Max Richter at Glastonbury in a sky blue suit with flared trousers – an outfit she’s previously worn before – with a white and black pinstriped shirt and gold tie. She paired the look with Ahlem Quai Branly sunglasses.

Cate Blanchett

Swinton wasn’t the only actor at Glastonbury – Cate Blanchett brought star power to the stage when joining US pop-rock duo Sparks for a performance of their recent track The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.

The Oscar-winning actor – who also features in the music video – danced onstage in a bright yellow suit with a black shirt underneath.

Becky Hill

On The Other Stage, singer Becky Hill wore a three piece sequinned co-ord set that included a smiley face jacket, bralette and mini skirt. She paired it with black knee-high boots, a gold body chain and hoop earrings.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

The 44-year-old singer wowed fans on the Worthy Farm stage in a disco-inspired gold sequinned leotard embellished with plenty of tassels. She paired the outfit with baby pink strappy heels, pulling her hair back in a messy ponytail.

Bellah

R&B singer-songwriter Bellah made her Glastonbury debut in a red distressed co-ord jacket and mini pleated skater skirt, with leather shorts underneath and a bejewelled black mesh top. She wore her hair in a bob with subtle red highlights and finished off the outfit with black knee-high leather boots.