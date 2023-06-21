Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 16:16

Meghan ‘set to sign’ Dior deal: 4 times she has worn the brand

It is no secret the Duchess of Sussex is fond of Dior – here are some examples of when she’s worn the luxury brand.
By Yolanthe Fawehinmi, PA

The Duchess of Sussex could be on the brink of signing a major deal with Dior, reports suggest.

If the rumours are true, she would join stars like actors Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence as a face of the French luxury brand.

It is no secret that Meghan, 41, is fond of the fashion house.

Over the years, she has worn Dior to a number of special occasions, and even the Duke of Sussex wore a suit from the brand to the coronation earlier this year.

Here are four examples of the best times Meghan has worn Dior.

1. The kaftan gown

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit to Morocco – Day 2
(Arthur Edwards/PA)

When Meghan arrived at the intimate reception hosted by the British ambassador to Morocco in 2019, she turned heads in a cream-coloured custom Dior kaftan.

The gown had embellished voluminous sleeves and a unique neck detailing.

She paired the outfit with a clutch bag in the same colour and gold court heels, with reports suggesting the outfit totalled at £99,000.

2. The trench coat

Meghan wearing Dior head-to-toe
(Alamy/PA)

For the Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving in 2022, two years after the Sussexes announced their departure as working members of the royal family, Meghan wore a white Dior outfit.

The set included a long trench coat and skirt in wool and silk with an organza shirt.

She paired the outfit with gloves and a wide-brimmed hat designed by milliner Stephen Jones for Dior.

3. The day dress

Meghan in Dior navy dress
(Alamy/PA)

Joining other members of the royal family, Meghan attended the 100th anniversary celebration of the Royal Air Force in 2018 wearing a bespoke navy boat neck Dior A-line midi dress, paired with a Stephen Jones navy fascinator, a navy clutch bag and cream coloured court heels.

4. The silk coat

Meghan at Lena Tindall’s christening at St. Nicholas Church
(Alamy/PA)

Meghan was spotted wearing a vintage silk double-breasted chocolate brown Dior coat for Mike and Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena’s christening in 2019.

She paired it with a navy Stephen Jones beret and her Victoria Beckham bag.

