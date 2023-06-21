Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 09:16

Kim Kardashian still has ‘imposter syndrome’ despite success of shapewear brand

The reality star said the brand, Skims, which was founded in 2019, had exceeded ‘everything that I ever imagined’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian says she still has “imposter syndrome”, despite the global success of her multi-million dollar shapewear business Skims.

The reality star, 42, said the brand, which was founded in 2019, had exceeded “everything that I ever imagined”.

Kardashian stars on the cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 issue.

Speaking to the US publication she discussed her business, which she co-founded with its chief executive Jens Grede and his wife.

Skims says it made 500 million dollars in 2022 (£392 million), 25% more than projected and 80% more than it made in 2021.

“Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined,” Kardashian told Time.

“I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever, but I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

Known for starring in campaigns with her children, Kardashian said she had not yet figured out how to incorporate them into her own business.

A recent get-together between Ice Spice and her nine-year-old daughter North led to the US rapper starring in a Skims campaign, but also a complaint from Kardashian’s former husband Kanye West after the pair appeared in a TikTok video together singing explicit rap lyrics.

 

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down’,” said Kardashian.

“I saw on the internet, (saying) ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.

“But (North) loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

The full interview with Kim Kardashian can be found online and in Time’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 issue, which is published on Wednesday.

kanye westkim kardashianshowbiztimeskimskardashianjens gredetime’s 100 most influential companies of 2023
