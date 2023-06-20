Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 16:57

Beyonce wore exclusively black designers on stage to honour Juneteenth

The pop star celebrated the American holiday while performing in Amsterdam.
By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Beyonce celebrated Juneteenth with a slew of new outfits while performing in Amsterdam.

“In honour of Juneteenth, everything I wore for Renaissance World Tour tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside photos showing her wearing a red beaded floor-length dress with a high slit on one side.

Juneteeth (June 19) is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The music megastar debuted new outfits for her second and final concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands on June 18, including a custom ensemble by Balmain.

Created by Olivier Rousteing – who was born in France to Somali-Ethiopian parents – the silver bodysuit featured armour detailing and was teamed with thigh-high boots.

“This tour is a revolution, thank you for supporting us and bringing all the creatives through your beautiful journey around the world,” said Rousteing – who recently collaborated with Beyonce on an haute couture collection – on his Instagram page.

Beyonce chose London-based label Feben to create the bespoke catsuit she wore while performing Move from latest album Renaissance.

 

The designer behind the sparkly gold, silver and red design – who was born in North Korea to an Ethiopian mother and grew up in Sweden before moving to London and founding her eponymous brand – thanked Beyonce’s stylist Shiona Turini in an Instagram Story post.

Other outfits unveiled on the night included a silver ruched one-shoulder bodysuit while performing smash hit Crazy In Love and a red hooded bodysuit with thigh-high sparkly boots for Black Parade, which was released on Juneteeth 2020.

The singer swapped her usual ‘robo bee’ outfit for a yellow and black snakeskin print catsuit and matching wide-brimmed hat to perform Pure/Honey and donned a dazzling silver bodysuit and cape for finale track Summer Renaissance.

