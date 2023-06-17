Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 11:00

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's pregnant to Travis Barker at Blink-182 concert

She married the Blink-182 drummer Barker last year.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed at a Blink-182 concert that her and husband Travis Barker are going to have their first child.

The 44-year-old reality star, who announced she married Barker in May last year, posted an Instagram video showing her holding up a sign at his band’s gig saying: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

In the clip, bassist and singer Mark Hoppus is also heard saying: “Let’s hear it for Travis, someone’s having a baby.”

Barker is then seen getting off the stage, hugging and then kissing Kardashian.

Drummer Barker, 47, had been on stage at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday alongside the other members of the rock band.

On Kardashian’s stories, she also shows a large screen at the concert displaying her notice to the crowd.

She had previously documented in her family’s Hulu series The Kardashians how she was going through fertility treatment to get pregnant.

The reality star already shares three children with US media personality Scott Disick, who she was in an on-off relationship with previously.

Barker has been married twice previously, first briefly to Melissa Kennedy and then to actress and former Miss USA titleholder Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children.

