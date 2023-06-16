Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 10:54

Irish band to support Bruce Springsteen at London festival

Irish trio Kingfishr have announced that they will be joining world-famous rock legend Bruce Springsteen at his BST Hyde Park show on Saturday, July 8th
James Cox

Irish trio Kingfishr have announced that they will be joining world-famous rock legend Bruce Springsteen at his BST Hyde Park show on Saturday, July 8th.

The band will play British Summer Time’s (BST) 10th anniversary festival, and will appear on the line-up alongside the music icon.

Speaking ahead of the show, they said: “There's no way to describe the feeling, the scale of the whole thing is just too massive. The impact Bruce has had on music is nearly just as difficult to grasp. So to think we'll be playing to the same crowd is totally overwhelming. We're so grateful for the opportunity, we're going to play our hearts out. I don't think we've ever been so excited for anything in our lives."

The exciting news for the Limerick based band follows Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s three sold out shows in Dublin last month as part of the International Tour.

The band, with members from Cork (Fitz), Tipperary (McGoo) and Wexford (Eddie), has an exciting summer ahead, as well as the show with Springsteen, they are also announced as special guests on George Ezra’s UK & Ireland tour and Dermot Kennedy’s Dublin shows in Marlay Park and Limerick shows at Thomond Park.

Alongside this are a run of festival dates that include Neighbourhood, Sea Sessions, Lytham Festival, Latitude & The Indiependence. They have also appeared on BBC Introducing Belfast and recently performed on TV Series Other Voices.

Kingfishr’s single ‘Anyway’ is out now and "boasts a typically cinematic quality fast becoming synonymous with the trio’s grand sound".

