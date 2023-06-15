Sea Sessions 2023 - All you need to know about the surf and music festival this weekend

Katie Mellett

Bundoran is a hot-spot during the summer months for its surfers' waves and blue flag beaches. But for this weekend, people from across the island will flock to the Donegal town for the Sea Sessions Surf and Music festival.

The weekend festival takes place on the beach and has become one of Ireland's top music events, but it also adds some sporting fun to its mix.

This year's line-up includes Kasabian, Becky Hill, The Coronas, Inhaler, Moncrieff, Obskür, Groove Armada and Cian Ducrot.

Sea Sessions also has several sporting events on offer from surfing, yoga and a selection of beach sports.

If you are one of the lucky ones to have tickets for this weekend, here is everything you need to know.

When and Where is the festival?

Sea Sessions takes place this weekend from Friday to Sunday, June 16th to the 18th, on the Main Beach in Bundoran in Co Donegal.

Who is playing?

Kasabian will headline on Friday followed by Inhaler, Ben Hemsley, Le Boom, 49th & Main, Pete & Bas and Hannah Laing.

On Saturday, Becky Hill headlines with support from Moncrief, Obskür, King Kong Company and Girls of the Internet.

The Coronas will headline on Sunday supported by special guests, Groove Armada, Cian Ducrot, Joesef and Grooverider.

Over the weekend, acts such as Brad Heidi, Crazy P Soundsystem, Aimée, Jack Botts, The K's, Dave Duke, Jessica Doolan and Katie Phelan as well as many more will take to the stage.

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

How to get there?

You can drive to Bundoran. It is approximately 30 minutes from Sligo, two hours from Belfast and three hours from Dublin. There is an official car park opposite the camp site costing €15 for the weekend or for any day of it.

Buses are running from Dublin to Bundoran on Thursday and Friday and from Bundoran to Dublin on Monday.

This service costs €40 a single ticket and €55 for a return. Other buses are available through Expressway such as the number 64 bus which travels through Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Bundoran and other parts of Donegal. For more information, check out the websites - Getting Here — Sea Sessions - Surf Music Festival, Bundoran and Expressway

One thing to bear in mind for travelling to Sea Sessions is that the festival coincides with the Donegal International Rally. Therefore, if you are travelling through certain areas of Donegal you may need to check for road closures and allow additional time for travelling through busy areas such as Letterkenny.

You could also travel by train. The nearest train station is in Sligo and then you could reach Bundoran in 30 minutes by taxi.

Where to stay?

You can camp on the site in tents. The space is limited so do not bring too big of a tent if it is not necessary.

The campsite and car park will open at 4pm on Thursday and remain open until Monday at 12pm.

The car park for the campsite is located on the "Stables Lane" just off the Tullan Strand. If you are camping on site you must have a car with you, you cannot be dropped off. The car park fee is €30 for 3/4 nights or €15 per night. Campervans are not permitted.

On the campsite glass, fires, barbecues, gazebos, littering and weapons are prohibited.

One case of beer or one litre of spirits are allowed into the campsite. No alcohol is permitted at the main festival.

Glamping is also available for Sea Sessions in the Yippee Tents Boutique Camping. To access these, you must have a Sea Sessions Camping ticket and then book the glamping option on their website - Yippee Tents Glamping.

Additional accommodation can be found in the Atlantic Aparthotel, The Allingham Arms Hotel and the Bundoran Surf Lodge who are all offering deals for the Sea Sessions weekend.

Are there tickets left and how much are they?

Yes there are still tickets left so if you are interested, snap them up quick. Tickets for Sea Sessions @ Bundoran Beach | Ticketmaster IE

Tickets from Sea Sessions 2020 and 2021 will be accepted if they have not been refunded.

The three-day weekend ticket costs €149.90. To add camping to this ticket, it costs €184.90. Single day tickets on Friday and Sunday cost €69.90 and the Saturday ticket cost €74.90. To make a VIP upgrade to any ticket it costs an additional €60.

Who can attend?

All festival-goers must be over 18 with no exceptions and must have valid I.D in the forms of a passport or driver's license.

Sea Sessions has made the festival accessible for all as the entrances and stages can be accessed easily for anyone with mobility needs. The main stage also has a reserved viewing platform.

What is the weather forecast?

So far, the weekend is expected to have highs of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius. Make sure to dress appropriately and remember the sun cream. Be warned, however, there is a possibility of rain showers so rain jackets and ponchos are an essential. It's Donegal after all...