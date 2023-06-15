Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 11:11

Love Island bombshell revealed as League of Ireland footballer Scott van-der-Sluis

'I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful single women over myself, the staff and the players,' Damien Duff said
The latest Love Island bombshell has been revealed as Shelbourne goalkeeper Scott van-der-Sluis.

The League of Ireland club confirmed on Thursday that van-der-Sluis left the team to take up a place on the dating show.

Shelbourne said the goalkeeper requested and was granted a release from his contract so he can take a break from his professional football career to participate in the ITV show.

The 22-year-old signed for the Dublin club last summer, and has made three appearances.

In a statement, Shelbourne head coach Damien Duff wished the goalkeeper the best for the future.

"I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful single women over myself, the staff and the players," Duff said, jokingly.

van-der-Sluis said: "I’d like to thank Shelbourne FC for everything they’ve done for me, the lads, staff, fans and people around the club have been brilliant with me since coming in.

"I’ve loved my time at Shels. Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change-up in life.

"Shels are a great club going in the right direction and I look forward to seeing what the lads can achieve. Shels is my club now, I look forward to cheering on the lads as a fan."

