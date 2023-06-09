Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 06:39

Sam Smith releases new single with Madonna

The new song, teased on Smith’s social media for several weeks, is titled Vulgar.
Sam Smith releases new single with Madonna

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sam Smith has released their new single with pop legend Madonna.

The new song, teased on Smith’s social media for several weeks, is titled Vulgar and dropped on Friday.

With a driving beat and Middle Eastern-style melody, the track features provocative lyrics, rapped by both singers.

Smith had previously appeared to suggest Madonna would be joining them as a surprise guest at a show at the Manchester AO arena in May, which was cancelled at the last minute.

The 64-year-old US singer-songwriter introduced a performance by Smith and Kim Petras at the Grammy Awards in February.

“Are you ready for some controversy?” she said

“If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something.”

Madonna later presented the pair with the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for their hit Unholy.

More in this section

Caroline Flack’s mother voices support for Britain's Prince Harry in case against Mirror Caroline Flack’s mother voices support for Britain's Prince Harry in case against Mirror
Harry Styles at Slane: Fans told to leave stilettos at home as concert details revealed Harry Styles at Slane: Fans told to leave stilettos at home as concert details revealed
Charlie Brooker says he tried using ChatGPT to write a new Black Mirror episode Charlie Brooker says he tried using ChatGPT to write a new Black Mirror episode
showbizmadonnasmithsam smithkim petrasunholyvulgar
Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd cast among acts to performs at 2023 Tony Awards

Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd cast among acts to performs at 2023 Tony Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more