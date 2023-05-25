Lack of hotel accommodation impacting concerts and events, musicians warn

An organisation representing the music industry has expressed concern about the shortage of hotel accommodation affecting attendance at concerts and events across Ireland.

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI) said the situation has worsened due to the use of hotels and guesthouses to accommodate asylum seekers and refugees.

The association, which represents musicians, DJs, stage crew and others, said the cut in hotel availability means people wanting to attend concerts or other live entertainment events are unable to get accommodation.

Rebecca Cappuccini, a spokesperson for MEAI, said the lack of available accommodation was an increasing issue for the industry.

"We appreciate of course that asylum seekers and refugees have to be accommodated but it is having a knock-on effect on our members," she said.

Escalating costs and limited availability of suitable accommodation options are creating barriers for music enthusiasts, she said, which is discouraging them from attending live performances and negatively impacting the music and entertainment industry.

"These challenges are deterring concertgoers and event attendees, resulting in reduced footfall, diminished revenues, and a potential long-term setback for the industry," said Ms Cappuccini.

She added: "The escalating prices and scarcity of hotel accommodation in Ireland are discouraging music fans from attending concerts and events. We must ensure that access to live music and entertainment remains affordable and inclusive for everyone. The current situation hampers the industry's revival and places a strain on the artistic community and the overall cultural landscape of Ireland."

Earlier this year Fáilte Ireland said accommodation shortages and price spikes were damaging the tourism industry’s reputation “both nationally and internationally”.

The organisation said its chief executive Paul Kelly wrote to all registered accommodation providers last December asking them to consider the State’s “long-term value for money reputation when setting prices”.

“This message has since been repeated at various Fáilte Ireland industry events and again at the Irish Hotels Federation recent annual conference,” a spokeswoman for the agency told The Irish Times.