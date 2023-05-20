Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 22:38

Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream.
Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

By Associated Press Reporter

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote Sunshine Of Your Love and White Room for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died at the age of 82.

Brown died of cancer late on Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A London-based poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group’s song I Feel Fine, and formed a song-writing partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

More in this section

Salman Rushdie honoured after first in-person appearance after stabbing Salman Rushdie honoured after first in-person appearance after stabbing
Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78 Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78
Police end probe into death of S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole Police end probe into death of S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole
usdigitalbrowneric claptoncreamginger bakerpete brown
Who’s in the running to replace Phillip Schofield as host of This Morning

Who’s in the running to replace Phillip Schofield as host of This Morning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more