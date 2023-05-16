The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey’s most glamorous fashion

By Prudence Wade, PA

Halle Bailey has debuted a string of underwater-inspired outfits while promoting her upcoming film, The Little Mermaid.

At the London premiere of the live-action film on Monday night – in which she stars as Ariel – Bailey wore an ethereal white gown with sparking shell shapes on the skirt and bodice topped off with a beaded headpiece.

It was a custom look from London-based designer Miss Sohee, who has previously dressed famous faces including rapper Cardi B, singer Rita Ora and vice president of the United States Kamala Harris.

Bailey at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid (Ian West/PA)

Bailey launched the press tour for The Little Mermaid, set for release in cinemas on May 26, in a series of glamorous outfits paying homage to her on-screen character.

For the Los Angeles premiere, the 23-year-old wore an iridescent gown by Valdrin Sahiti, that looked like liquid when she moved.

The rippling effect at the bust gave the illusion of waves – another nod to her underwater character.

At the LA premiere (Jordan Strauss/AP)

While many of the Atlanta native’s outfits have been custom-made, for the Mexico City premiere she picked a vintage Georges Chakra couture gown from 2004.

This was a slightly subtler take on The Little Mermaid theme, but it still had underwater echoes with plenty of pearl detailing, a criss-cross pattern resembling fish nets, and a soft train some fashion pundits compared to sea foam.

Georges Chakra’s archives are having something of a moment – earlier this year model Lori Harvey wore a vintage gold couture outfit from the brand to the Prince’s Trust Gala.

Wearing vintage to the Mexico City premiere (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Before embarking on the press tour, Bailey – who performs in the pop duo Chloe x Halle, alongside her older sister Chloe – has been making a name for herself with extremely glamorous and cutting edge red carpet looks.

Going for gold at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

At this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party she donned another liquid-style gown – a sculptural golden strapless dress with a mega leg split, custom-made by French-Egyptian luxury brand Maison Yeya.

For the Oscar ceremony itself, Bailey chose a less racy look: a tulle-laden aqua gown from Dolce & Gabbana that made her look every inch the Disney princess.

Bailey has proved herself unafraid to be dramatic with her fashion – as seen at this year’s Met Gala. For the event – themed around Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld – Bailey wore a semi-sheer white halterneck dress by Gucci, paired with a voluminous white and silver ruffled cape.

In a 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Bailey said of her and her sister Chloe’s evolving fashion: “We’re just trying to embrace our skin from the inside out. As I get older, I’m becoming more comfortable in my body and learning to embrace it.”

Halle Bailey (R) with her sister Chloe at The Earthshot Prize 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Another example of Bailey leaning into opulent fashion was the bright green Nicole + Felicia gown she wore to The Earthshot Prize 2022. This look was bang on trend with visible boning at the bodice and an asymmetrical shoulder – and the bright hue could have been a nod to the green credentials of the event.

And with over a week until The Little Mermaid hits our screens, there will likely be plenty more opportunities for Bailey to go viral with her fashion.