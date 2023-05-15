Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 10:31

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield joke on This Morning amid rift reports

The duo appeared on the ITV show together.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared on the TV show This Morning together amid reports of a rift between the pair.

The duo put on a united front as they appeared side by side on Monday and made no reference to stories in the press about their relationship.

The show opened with Disney composer Alan Menken playing a medley on a piano.

Willoughby said: “Oh, that was so nice.”

Schofield added: “What a way to start your Monday this morning.”

Turning to Willoughby, he said: “That is right up our street.”

His co-star agreed: “Right up my street. It’s just a little taste of what we’ve got coming up later ahead of the release of The Little Mermaid.

“Award-winning Disney composer Alan Menken will be performing a medley of some of his best known songs and I’m going to try really hard not to sing along.

“You might have to gag me.”

Schofield joked: “This could be your audition. This could be your big moment.”

