Matt Healy gives surprise performance at Taylor Swift’s Nashville show

It comes after weeks of speculation that Healy was dating the multi-award winning pop star.
By Alana Calvert, PA

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy made a surprise appearance at the Nashville performance of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour on Saturday night.

The English musician delighted fans when he appeared on stage in a skeleton onesie supporting indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers on her first night of opening for Swift.

Swift had also sung two 1975 numbers at their London gig in February.

Photos taken on Saturday night showed Healy performing with Bridgers, seated on the edge of the stage as he accompanied the singer on guitar.

The singer-songwriter’s other bandmembers also appeared in skeleton onesies, while Bridgers herself wore the same black and pearl-embellished Gucci outfit she had previously worn for her live performance on Saturday Night Live in February 2021.

Healy had been spotted in the audience of Swift’s show on the Friday night but his appearance on stage the following evening had come as a surprise.

