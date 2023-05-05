Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 14:35

David Tennant to play Macbeth in Donmar Warehouse production

Tennant is no stranger to Shakespeare’s work, having previously performed lead roles in Hamlet, Richard II and Romeo And Juliet.
David Tennant to play Macbeth in Donmar Warehouse production

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

David Tennant will take on the title role in Macbeth for a new Donmar Warehouse production of the William Shakespeare play.

The 52-year-old Doctor Who actor, who was recently nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance in the West End play Good, previously played the general-turned-murderous king in a BBC Radio 4 broadcast in April.

Macbeth is opening as part of the Donmar Warehouse’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Tennant is no stranger to Shakespeare’s work, having previously performed lead roles in Hamlet, Richard II and Romeo And Juliet.

Artistic director at the Donmar Warehouse Michael Longhurst said: “I am so excited to witness David Tennant’s portrayal of Macbeth, in what will be an unmissable production directed by Max Webster.

“We are also proud to share an adapted version of our last Shakespeare production Henry V with young people in Camden and Westminster in our next schools’ tour, created by artists from our training programme.”

Longhurst, who will step down from his role after five years as his contract ends in February 2024, will see his final season of shows announced in autumn 2023.

Webster, who directed the play adaptation of Life Of Pi, which took home five Oliviers in April last year, is also Donmar associate director, and has previously been a director of other Shakespeare plays such as Henry V, As You Like It and Twelfth Night.

Macbeth opens on December 15 with previews from December 8 and is set to run until February 10.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage and director Lynette Linton will also bring the play Clyde’s, set at a run-down Pennsylvania truck stop, to the Donmar from October 13 to December 2.

William Shakespeare’s Henry V tours for four weeks in June and July, with performances offered free of charge reaching up to 3,000 young people in Camden and Westminster.

The theatre will offer £10 tickets on all of its productions in 2023 for audiences under the age of 30 as part of its birthday celebrations.

Six of these tickets will be available for every performance of Clyde’s and 10 for every performance of Macbeth.

More in this section

Keeley Hawes on feeling ‘invisible’ in the beauty world at 47 Keeley Hawes on feeling ‘invisible’ in the beauty world at 47
Linda Lewis, singer with five-octave range, dies aged 72 Linda Lewis, singer with five-octave range, dies aged 72
Ed Sheeran's Irish grandmother dies in Wexford Ed Sheeran's Irish grandmother dies in Wexford
showbiztheatredavid tennantdonmar warehousetennantmacbeth
Ed Sheeran delves into depression, loss and hope in his new album

Ed Sheeran delves into depression, loss and hope in his new album

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more