Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 19:20

Jack Nicholson hugs LeBron James at NBA game

The professional sports organisation shared a video of Jack Nicholson embracing James.
Jack Nicholson hugs LeBron James at NBA game

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

US actor Jack Nicholson has been seen hugging basketball player LeBron James at an NBA game in one of his rare recent public appearances.

The Hollywood star, whose last films include 2010’s How Do You Know with Reese Witherspoon and 2007’s The Bucket List with Morgan Freeman, was seen watching the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at the Crypto.com arena in California.

According to multiple US outlets, the fan of the New York Yankees and Lakers has not been seen at a game since October 2021.

Posting on Twitter, the NBA said that it was “So good to see Jack!”.

The professional sports organisation also shared a video of Los Angeles Lakers forward James, 38, embracing 86-year-old Nicholson.

The actor, who has won three Oscars for roles in the psychological film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, romantic comedy As Good As It Gets and family drama Terms Of Endearment, was seen with a dark suit jacket, black top and purple pants.

Nicholson’s other recent work includes hosting an anniversary special of US sketch comedy programme Saturday Night Live in 2015 and an appearance on HBO’s The Fight Game With Jim Lampley to pay tribute to Muhammad Ali following the late boxer’s death in June 2016.

He also gave an interview to a radio station after the death of Lakers star Kobe Bryant following a helicopter crash in January 2020.

More in this section

Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith first to leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith first to leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Eva Green wins High Court battle over sci-fi film collapse Eva Green wins High Court battle over sci-fi film collapse
Hugh Grant accuses Sun publisher of unlawful acts including ‘burglaries to order’ Hugh Grant accuses Sun publisher of unlawful acts including ‘burglaries to order’
showbizhbomuhammad alinbalebron jamessaturday night livekobe bryantjack nicholsonnicholsonone flew over the cuckoo's nestthe fight game
David Dimbleby on Sharp row: PM’s power to appoint BBC chair should be curtailed

David Dimbleby on Sharp row: PM’s power to appoint BBC chair should be curtailed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more