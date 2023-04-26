Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 10:50

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling channel Barbiecore fashion

The head-to-toe pink trend is here for the summer.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling channel Barbiecore fashion

By Lauren Taylor, PA

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling fully embraced the Barbie fashion trend while promoting their hotly-hyped new film.

The stars graced the red carpet at CinemaCon and discussed the Barbie movie on stage at the convention in Las Vegas.

Robbie, 32, nailed the famous Mattel doll’s signature look with a retro co-ord set – a bralette and a mini wrap skirt –  in baby pink gingham.

2023 CinemaCon – Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation
Margot Robbie (Chris Pizzello/AP)

She also proved the Nineties-inspired kitten heel trend is back with hot pink, open-toed Christian Louboutin shoes, accessorised with an anklet.

Robbie’s matching set is by Prada – the miniskirt retails at £850 and the bralette costs £890. It’s described by Prada as a “modernist design with a retro mood”, which perfectly fits the Barbie film vibes. While her Louboutin Me Dolly Patent Red Sole Sandals sell for £679.

Gosling will play Ken in the upcoming movie, and he perfectly complemented Robbie’s outfit with a candy pink bomber jacket over a T-shirt with the director Greta Gerwig’s name printed across it in the classic Barbie font.

2023 CinemaCon – Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation
(Chris Pizzello/AP

The 42-year-old has been embracing his character’s famous look in the live-action film, with blond highlights and a golden tan.

Set for release on July 21, the star-studded movie will also feature Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, Dame Helen Mirren as the narrator and Dua Lipa as one of the Barbies.

This is our first glimpse of Robbie and Gosling promoting the Barbie movie, and it’s likely the start of many more pink hued looks to come.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRyt3Ov4zz0

The Barbiecore trend has exploded over the last year, ever since the Valentino Pink PP winter 2022-2023 collection hit the runway – showing an array of outfits all in a bold fuchsia hue.

And with the hype around the Barbie film, it looks like the pink aesthetic is here to stay – not to mention ‘plastic fantastic’ accessories: think hot pink plastic-look handbags and shiny patent shoes.

Gosling told fans at the event that he had previously “doubted his Kenergy”, but that other members of the cast had squeezed it out of him.

“I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs, and rolling down Venice Beach. It came on like a fever,” he said.

More in this section

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a father Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a father
Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub
Kevin Spacey dials in for court hearing ahead of trial for alleged sex offences Kevin Spacey dials in for court hearing ahead of trial for alleged sex offences
dua lipafashionfashion and beautyfilmhelen mirrenmargot robbiewill ferrellbarbieryan goslinglifestyle newsgreta gerwigbarbiecore
Hosting duo announced for ITV’s revival of Big Brother

Hosting duo announced for ITV’s revival of Big Brother

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more