Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 08:41

Emmerdale actor Dale Meeks dies aged 48

The actor died on Saturday evening at South Tyneside hospital in Newcastle.
Emmerdale actor Dale Meeks dies aged 48

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Emmerdale star Dale Meeks has died aged 48.

The actor played Simon Meredith on soap Emmerdale between 2003 and 2006 after starring in BBC drama Byker Grove as a leader of Denton Burn, the rival youth group to the Byker Grove youth club.

Meeks died from “heart failure” on Saturday evening at South Tyneside hospital in Newcastle, his brother Philip Meeks told PA.

Philip (55) said his brother was due to turn 49 on the day of the King Charles’s coronation, adding: “My heart is broken.”

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who played PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove, led tributes on Sunday.

“We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale’s passing,” they said in a statement on Twitter.

“He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton ‘Burner’, the arch nemesis of the Byker ‘Grovers’!

“A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad.”

Responding to the tweet, Philip told PA: “That’s absolutely lovely.

“I sort of remember meeting them as kids myself. He (Dale) was in Byker Grove, he made one of them blind, not in real life.”

Meeks last appeared in a cameo role on ITV’s The Hunt For Raoul Moat.

More in this section

Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You &amp; I Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You & I
Kevin Spacey dials in for court hearing ahead of trial for alleged sex offences Kevin Spacey dials in for court hearing ahead of trial for alleged sex offences
The Pop Group founder and frontman Mark Stewart dies at 62 The Pop Group founder and frontman Mark Stewart dies at 62
newcastledeclan donnellyemmerdaleanthony mcpartlindale meeksphilip meeks
Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub

Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more