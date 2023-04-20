Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 16:14

Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You & I

The album, released on July 14th, was described by the British singer-songwriter as ‘my diary of the last few years’
Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You &amp; I

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rita Ora has announced the release date of her highly-anticipated third studio album You & I.

The album, which will arrive on July 14, was described by the British singer-songwriter as “my diary of the last few years”.

The announcement on Wednesday was accompanied by the release of a new single, Praising You, which features DJ Fatboy Slim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

The track’s video was directed by Oscar-winning director and Ora’s partner Taika Waititi. It will be performed live for the first time at the first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final on May 9th.

Speaking about the upcoming release, Ora said: “This album really means a lot to me.

“It’s like my diary of the last few years, it’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today.”

The high-spirited record, on which Ora co-wrote every track, is conceptually threaded together to signify different chapters of her relationship.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The video for Ora’s new single was directed by her partner, Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi (PA)

The singer said working with Fatboy Slim had been a surreal experience after a chance meeting at Glastonbury festival developed into a friendship which evolved into a musical collaboration.

Praising You is a rework of Fatboy Slim’s Grammy-nominated, chart-topping anthem Praise You.

“To not only get Norman’s stamp of approval, but to actually collaborate with him and pay homage to such a massive song from my childhood was truly a surreal experience,” Ora said.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Ora has released a new single Praising You which features DJ Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook (Ian West/PA)

“I think this record means something different for everyone, but from my perspective, it’s about praising your loved ones and really celebrating those relationships.

“I’m incredibly honoured that we get to breathe new life into the song and re-introduce it to a whole new generation.”

As well as debuting Praising You at the Eurovision semi-final next month, Ora will also perform a medley of her biggest hits.

More in this section

Cruise ship staff ‘tried to save man in water on night Levi Davis disappeared’ Cruise ship staff ‘tried to save man in water on night Levi Davis disappeared’
Britain’s Got Talent fire stunt prompts hundreds of Ofcom complaints Britain’s Got Talent fire stunt prompts hundreds of Ofcom complaints
Davina McCall’s contraceptive pill documentary leads raft of new Channel 4 shows Davina McCall’s contraceptive pill documentary leads raft of new Channel 4 shows
showbiztaika waititiorarita orafatboy slimnorman quentin cookpraising youyou & i
Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison

Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more