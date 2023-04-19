Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 11:45

Aaron Carter drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs, autopsy report reveals

The US singer and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was found dead at his home in California in November aged 34.
Aaron Carter drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs, autopsy report reveals

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Aaron Carter, the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, accidentally drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs, his autopsy has revealed.

The US singer was found dead at his home in California last November at the age of 34.

Carter first found fame as a child star in the 1990s and opened for the US boy band on a number of tours and concerts.

An autopsy report, obtained by US media outlets, said he had died after becoming “incapacitated” and becoming “submerged underwater”.

Aaron Carter death
Nick (left) and Aaron Carter (PA)

The report from the Los Angeles medical examiner noted the effects of sedatives and inhaling gas as contributing to his death.

Alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, was found in Carter’s system as was the presence of difluoroethane.

“Difluoroethane is a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners for electronic devices that can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled,” the report stated.

“It is known to have cardiotoxic effects which can lead to cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest.

“Alprazolam (a benzodiazepine) has depressant effects on the central nervous system which can cause drowsiness and sedation.”

It continued: “Based on the autopsy findings, investigative reports and circumstances, as currently known, Mr Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam.


“This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath, and ultimately led to his death.”

The medical examiner ruled Carter’s death as an accident.

The singer got his start opening for the Backstreet Boys on a 1997 tour and later that year released his self-titled debut album.

His second studio album, Aaron’s Party (Come And Get It), was released in 2000 and was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Carter also tried his hand at acting, guest starring on shows including Lizzie McGuire and making his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo the Who in Seussical The Musical.

In recent years he made the move to rap music, throwing off his child star image with a number of face tattoos, and had his share of controversy as well as several run-ins with the law.

Prior to his death the singer had a history of drug convictions and reportedly went to rehab on a number of occasions.

More in this section

Jesy Nelson hasn’t spoken to Little Mix since exit but is ‘rooting for them’ Jesy Nelson hasn’t spoken to Little Mix since exit but is ‘rooting for them’
Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies
Shingles explained as Holly Willoughby takes time off from This Morning Shingles explained as Holly Willoughby takes time off from This Morning
californiashowbizcarterbackstreet boysaaron carternick carteraaron’s party
Davina McCall’s contraceptive pill documentary leads raft of new Channel 4 shows

Davina McCall’s contraceptive pill documentary leads raft of new Channel 4 shows

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more