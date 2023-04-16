Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 08:15

Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year

Heardle plays fleeting moments of a song and challenges users to see how quickly they can guess it
Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year

Associated Press Reporter

Heardle, the name-that-tune game inspired by the Wordle craze, is being dropped by Spotify less than a year after the music streaming giant acquired it.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle,” Spotify said in a statement.

A similar announcement was posted on the Heardle home page.

First appearing in February 2022 amid a surge of games that used the format of Wordle, which The New York Times bought in January of that year, Heardle plays fleeting moments of a song and challenges users to see how quickly they can guess it.

The Spotify App
It is not clear whether Heardle may continue life elsewhere (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Saturday’s mystery song was 1998’s Why Don’t You Get A Job by The Offspring.

After Spotify bought Heardle in July, users could go from revealing the song to playing it on the app.

That sort of music discovery, or rediscovery, was Spotify’s intention in acquiring the game from its creators, according to the blog post announcing the acquisition.

But the statement on the game’s end said Spotify plans to “focus our efforts on other features for music discovery”.

The company did not give further details on why it was ending the game, and it is not clear whether Heardle may continue life elsewhere.

Spotify did not identify the apparently publicity-shy creator and seller when it announced the purchase.

Variety identified the man as a “London-based web and app designer” in a May 2020 interview, but he declined to be identified further.

More in this section

Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him to support Soccer Aid Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him to support Soccer Aid
Amanda Holden hits back at viewers who complained to Ofcom about her BGT outfits Amanda Holden hits back at viewers who complained to Ofcom about her BGT outfits
Ex-Love Islander Montana Brown announces engagement following pregnancy news Ex-Love Islander Montana Brown announces engagement following pregnancy news
usdigitalspotifyheardle
President pays tribute to The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan

President pays tribute to The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more