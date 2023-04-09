Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 11:35

Jamie and Jools Oliver renew wedding vows in romantic Maldives ceremony

The couple, who married in 2000, were with their five children for the celebration.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Jamie Oliver and Jools, his wife of almost 23 years, have renewed their vows in a “special, funny and romantic ceremony” in the Maldives.

The 47-year-old TV chef and the former model (48) married in a church ceremony in Essex in July 2000 and have five children.

Oliver, who rose to fame as The Naked Chef in the late 90s, shared the news on Instagram where he posted pictures from the beach ceremony and wrote: “Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again !

“Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.

“It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very privet apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing !

“a massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie xxxxxxxxx”

The images show the couple and their five children – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River – dressed in white and pale blue outfits on a tiny sandy island in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

