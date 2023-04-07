Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 16:00

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

The singer was set to be reuniting with the band for a 25th anniversary tour.
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died “unexpectedly” at the age of 46, his family and the pop group announced.

The singer, who was due to be reuniting with the band in February for a 25th anniversary tour, was found dead on Thursday afternoon at this home in Dorset, England.

In a statement, Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time”.

More in this section

Jeremy Renner signed ‘I’m sorry’ to family after snowplough accident Jeremy Renner signed ‘I’m sorry’ to family after snowplough accident
Former ITN boss: Tom Bradby’s interview with Meghan in 2019 was ‘shocking’ Former ITN boss: Tom Bradby’s interview with Meghan in 2019 was ‘shocking’
Contemporary stars Sam Smith and Lil Nas X to join greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival Contemporary stars Sam Smith and Lil Nas X to join greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival
deathshowbizs club 7paul cattermolecattermole
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Everything you need to know about the Italian plumber’s universe

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Everything you need to know about the Italian plumber’s universe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more