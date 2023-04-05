Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 10:06

Harry Styles chose ‘darker’ roles over part in Little Mermaid remake – director

Rob Marshall, who has helmed the upcoming fairy-tale reimagining, said the British singer had not been looking for a project ‘in the musical genre’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Harry Styles was considered for a part in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, but ultimately opted for roles that were “darker”, the film’s director has said.

Rob Marshall, who has helmed the upcoming fairy-tale reimagining, said that at the time the British superstar had not been looking for a project “in the musical genre”.

The film, which is set for a May release, stars Halle Bailey as the eponymous mermaid Ariel.

The British singer had not been looking for a project ‘in the musical genre’, the film’s director said (PA)

Fans had speculated that Styles could have been cast in the part of Prince Eric, which ultimately went to English actor Jonah Hauer-King.

Marshall told US outlet Entertainment Weekly that he had met with the singer to discuss his potential involvement and that he was a “wonderful guy”.

“We met with him. He was lovely,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker.”

He continued: “For a lot of young musical people like Harry, you’re trying to carve your way and you don’t wanna be seen as a singer, necessarily.

“That’s why he was really looking to do something not in the musical genre, to really stretch himself.”

Marshall added that despite Styles’ involvement being “a fun idea to play with” he believed the outcome had happened “for a reason”.

Styles has recently starred in more dramatic roles including Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, opposite Florence Pugh, and My Policeman, with Emma Corrin.

The Little Mermaid is due for Irish release on May 26th.

