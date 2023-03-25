TV for the week ahead: Succession returns for a final season

Kenneth Fox

There is plenty to watch on the TV this weekend with a plethora of different TV shows and movies on offer.

There are also some gems on streaming services this week as well with the return of Succession.

Here is what to watch on TV this week:

Saturday, March 25th

Johnny English Reborn, RTÉ One, 7:05pm

Magpie Murders, BBC One, 9.15pm

Actually, BBC Four viewers have witnessed more than their fair share of unlawful deaths over the years thanks to its 9pm imported crime slot, but such events are rarer on sister channel BBC One.

However, we’ll see at least one when Magpie Murders makes its debut this weekend. If the title sounds familiar, it’s because the series was originally made for the streaming service BritBox, but proved so popular, the Beeb decided to bring it to traditional TV as well.

“I’m very happy that Magpie Murders is going to be shown on BBC – its natural home,” claims Anthony Horowitz, who wrote the series of novels that inspired it before adapting the first one for the small screen. “I had such fun writing the scripts and they’ve been brought to life by a brilliant director and cast.”

It was no doubt the strength of the screenplay – not to mention Horowitz’s reputation following his work on Foyle’s War and Midsomer Murders, as well as his successful literary career – that attracted that ‘brilliant director’ (Peter Cattaneo of The Full Monty fame) and cast.

Graham Norton Show, Virgin Media One, 10:30pm

Gogglebox Ireland, Virgin Media Two, 10:30pm

Gamenight, BBC One, 10:35pm

Sunday, March 26th

Fiddler on the Roof, RTÉ One, 2:15pm

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, RTÉ One, 6:30pm

Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy, RTÉ One, 8:30pm

Kin, RTÉ One, 9:30pm

“Things have changed since you went inside”

And they’re about to change even more now Bren is out… 💥



KIN continues this Sunday at 9.30 | #RTEKIN | @rteplayer | 🚨 strong language 🚨 pic.twitter.com/d8I4amXOWE — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) March 24, 2023

Monday, March 27th

Succession, Sky Atlantic or Now TV

Smash hit TV show Succession returns for its fourth and final season. While it will be broadcast on HBO on Sunday March, 26th, viewers in Ireland can catch the first episode on Monday.

After unsuccessfully trying to unseat their chief executive father Logan (Brian Cox), the Roy children — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — are now working together, and still looking to get one over their old man. With big takeover deals looming, who will come out on top?

One thing is for sure, family drama will be front and centre in the final season of the show.

CrimeCall, RTÉ One, 9:35pm

The Tonight Show, Virgin Media One, 10pm

Upfront with Kate Hannon, RTÉ One, 10:35pm

Tuesday, March 28th

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, RTÉ Two, 9pm

Prime Time. RTÉ One, 9:30pm

Wednesday, March 29th

Food Matters, RTÉ One, 8:30pm

Davy's Toughest Team, RTÉ One, 9:35pm

Thursday, March 30th

A Quiet Place Part II, Netflix

How to Be Good with Money, RTÉ One, 8pm

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, RTÉ Two 8pm

Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine, Virgin Media Two, 9pm

Friday, March 31st

Murder Mystery 2, Netflix

The Vow, RTÉ Two, 10pm

A woman wakes up after a car crash with no memory of her husband, who tries to get her to fall in love with him again. Romantic drama starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum.