SZA is the new face of Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand

By Prudence Wade, PA

Singer-songwriter SZA is the latest famous face to model for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims.

The new campaign was released hours before Kardashian, 42, went to SZA’s concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, posting Instagram stories of her night with younger sister Kylie Jenner.

SZA – who is currently touring for her second album, SOS, which was released last year – is pictured wearing brown underwear sets, as well as a black bodysuit from the brand’s Fits Everybody collection.

SZA performing in Chicago as part of her SOS tour (Alamy/PA)

SZA, 33, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, isn’t the only recognisable face to model for Skims.

On February 14 this year, Kardashian enlisted Italian actors Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno – who played Lucia and Mia in the second series of The White Lotus – to model the brand’s Valentine’s Day collection.

Previous celebrities to appear in Skims campaigns also include rapper Snoop Dogg – who wore pyjamas for the brand – actor Megan Fox and supermodel Kate Moss.

Hiring SZA is a coup for Skims, as the popular R&B singer is private and hasn’t appeared in many major fashion campaigns – other than Gap in 2018 and Calvin Klein in 2020.

Born in Missouri, SZA released her debut album, Ctrl, in 2017 to critical and commercial acclaim. Her follow-up, SOS, was released in December 2022, and she has suggested it might be her last album before retiring from music.

Since its rocky launch in 2019 – when Kardashian had to change the original name of Kimono, after accusations of cultural appropriation – Skims has been wildly successful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

Last year, Bloomberg reported the brand was valued at $3.2 billion (£2.7 billion).

Since its inception, Skims has branched out from shapewear, adding loungewear, pyjamas and swimwear to its offering.

It gained even more recognition after outfitting female Team USA athletes in loungewear and underwear for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.