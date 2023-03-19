Una Healy criticises requirements for 'middle-aged' Love Island show

James Cox

The new so-called 'middle-aged' Love island is being called out by one Irish singer, for being too exclusive.

Former member of The Saturdays Una Healy has called the application criteria unfair on her Instagram - as only those with children can apply.

The show, currently named The Romance Retreat will launch on ITV later this year.

The show, to be hosted by Davina McCall, will see single parents look for love, having been nominated by their children.

ITV said it would detail “the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again”.

McCall previously called for there to be dating programmes that represented older people during an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

She told host Steven Bartlett she was “literally begging” ITV to let her present a “midlife Love Island”.

In an Instagram video announcing the news, McCall said she had “manifested” the show and “made it happen”.

She added: “I willed there to be an amazing new dating show programme for grown-ups.

“People who have lived a life, who have been through experiences. Bad, moving, hard. They have had tough lives, they have got luggage, but they deserve love.

“And it is happening. It is coming to ITV1 soon and we want to know if you want to be on it.”

Healy (41) found her dating life in the spotlight recently as fans speculated she was in a throuple with former world champion boxer David Haye and his partner Sian Osborne.

However, the Tipperary native recently deleted all pictures of herself with the pair from social media.