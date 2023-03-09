Selena Gomez sends message to her younger self on International Women’s Day

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Selena Gomez told her younger self to not be “afraid to ask for help” in a message to mark International Women’s Day.

The US pop star was one of multiple high-profile women, including Madonna, Cher, and the Spice Girls, sharing posts of female solidarity on Wednesday.

Gomez told her female fans to “be gentler” to themselves and suggested writing similar messages to their younger selves.

She has previously been open with her struggles with mental health, following her rise to fame at a young age, and released a documentary titled My Mind And Me.

“Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing an old photo of herself.

“Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves.