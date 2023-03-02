Post Malone adds second Dublin date to Twelve Carat tour

Muireann Duffy

Post Malone will play a second night at Dublin's 3Arena as part of his upcoming Twelve Carat Tour.

The US rapper will now also perform on Wednesday, May 10th in addition to the previously announced gig on May 9th.

The tour mark's the Grammy winner's first return to Ireland since his sold-out performance at the RDS in 2019.

The 27-year-old will be joined in Dublin by US duo Rae Sremmurd.

Tickets for both dates will go on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 12pm via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at €59.50.