Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 17:48

Post Malone adds second Dublin date to Twelve Carat tour

An extra gig on May 10th has been confirmed due to demand
Post Malone adds second Dublin date to Twelve Carat tour

Muireann Duffy

Post Malone will play a second night at Dublin's 3Arena as part of his upcoming Twelve Carat Tour.

The US rapper will now also perform on Wednesday, May 10th in addition to the previously announced gig on May 9th.

The tour mark's the Grammy winner's first return to Ireland since his sold-out performance at the RDS in 2019.

The 27-year-old will be joined in Dublin by US duo Rae Sremmurd.

Tickets for both dates will go on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 12pm via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at €59.50.

More in this section

Emily In Paris’ Lily Collins would ‘love’ to start family with director husband Emily In Paris’ Lily Collins would ‘love’ to start family with director husband
Ed Sheeran announces Dublin gig as part of new album tour Ed Sheeran announces Dublin gig as part of new album tour
Paul Mescal among stars nominated at Olivier Awards Paul Mescal among stars nominated at Olivier Awards
dublinmusicpost malonegig3arena
Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan column does not impact ITV brand, says chief executive

Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan column does not impact ITV brand, says chief executive

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more