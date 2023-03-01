Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 23:39

Love Islanders left shocked after original contestant dramatically dumped

The next episode will see the dumped islanders get to decide which other couple will be exiting the reality show.
Love Islanders left shocked after original contestant dramatically dumped

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The couple discovered they were at risk of leaving the reality show after landing in the bottom four following a public vote for the most compatible couple.

The contestants had been enjoying a day out at the beach club when presenter Maya Jama entered, revealing the couples with the fewest votes were at risk from being dumped from the island.

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand, and Rosie Seabrook and Casey O’Gorman were all in the bottom four, but it was Olivia and Maxwell who were sent packing.

Original contestant Olivia said: “Obviously it is sad to leave these guys, but I found what I came looking for, so I’m happy to be leaving with him.”

During Wednesday’s dramatic dumping, Jama also revealed that Olivia and Maxwell would be deciding which other couple from the bottom four would be exiting the villa with them.

She said: “Olivia and Maxwell are not the only ones leaving. Two more islanders will also be dumped tonight. That decision is not down to the public or your fellow islanders, it’s actually down to you, Olivia and Maxwell.

More in this section

Ed Sheeran reveals wife was diagnosed with tumour during pregnancy Ed Sheeran reveals wife was diagnosed with tumour during pregnancy
Paul Mescal among stars nominated at Olivier Awards Paul Mescal among stars nominated at Olivier Awards
Lizzo launches new shapewear collection Lizzo launches new shapewear collection
love islandshowbizmaya jamaloveislanditv2olivia hawkinsmaxwell samuda
Ed Sheeran announces Dublin gig as part of new album tour

Ed Sheeran announces Dublin gig as part of new album tour

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more