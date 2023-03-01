Love Islanders left shocked after original contestant dramatically dumped

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The couple discovered they were at risk of leaving the reality show after landing in the bottom four following a public vote for the most compatible couple.

The contestants had been enjoying a day out at the beach club when presenter Maya Jama entered, revealing the couples with the fewest votes were at risk from being dumped from the island.

We were not expecting tonight to end like this... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UbLXRe79Dt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 1, 2023

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand, and Rosie Seabrook and Casey O’Gorman were all in the bottom four, but it was Olivia and Maxwell who were sent packing.

Original contestant Olivia said: “Obviously it is sad to leave these guys, but I found what I came looking for, so I’m happy to be leaving with him.”

During Wednesday’s dramatic dumping, Jama also revealed that Olivia and Maxwell would be deciding which other couple from the bottom four would be exiting the villa with them.

Two more Islanders will be dumped from the Island, and their fate is in Olivia and Maxwell's hands... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DkcEHMc8tE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 1, 2023

She said: “Olivia and Maxwell are not the only ones leaving. Two more islanders will also be dumped tonight. That decision is not down to the public or your fellow islanders, it’s actually down to you, Olivia and Maxwell.