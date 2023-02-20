Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 14:17

Florence Pugh’s bright orange dress leads charge of colourful outfits at Baftas

She was wearing a bold design from Nina Ricci.
By Prudence Wade, PA

Florence Pugh led a stream of celebrities wearing bright colours on the Bafta red carpet.

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

Fresh from her appearance at Harris Reed’s London Fashion Week show on Thursday, Pugh wore a gown by French fashion house Nina Ricci, where Reed is creative director.

The statement bright orange dress had layers of tulle along the skirt and neckline, and was paired with an experimental new micro fringe and simple diamond jewellery.

Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler (Ian West/PA)

Actress Danielle Deadwyler was another celebrity wearing a bright outfit. Nominated in the leading actress category at the event for her role in Till, she wore a flowing blue dress with a sparkling green, black and white wrapping around the waist, by Armani Prive couture.

Black Panther star Angela Bassett’s outfit was all about statement sleeves: a lilac gown by American designer Pamella Roland with a low-key halterneck and balloon sleeves.

EE Bafta Rising Star nominee Aimee Lou Wood followed suit in a black jumpsuit with purple balloon sleeves.

Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan (Ian West/PA)

The Banshees Of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan was one of the few men taking a fashion risk on the Bafta red carpet, wearing a bright red double-breasted suit, worn with a white shirt and red collar.

Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne (Ian West/PA)

Another attendee making a style statement was Eddie Redmayne, who wore a daring black tuxedo-style jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen with no shirt underneath.

Redmayne shares a stylist with Harry Styles, and has increasingly taken risks on the red carpet.

