Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 06:37

Love Islanders start to stray after return of Raunchy Races challenge

The contestants are currently split between the main villa and rival Casa Amor villa.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The main Love Island villa and Casa Amor will go head-to-head in the return of the much-loved Raunchy Races challenge to win a party.

The two rival villas will compete against each other in a series of challenges during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality dating show, with the islanders first tasked with getting into different sexual positions.

The episode will also see the contestants asked to kiss one another based on certain criteria, including the shortest girl tasked with picking the boy she fancies the most.

In the main villa, Layla Al-Momani kisses Kai Fagan while in Casa Amor Tanya Manhenga locks lips with Martin Akinola. After the kiss, Tanya says: “Oh wow, it was good actually.”

Meanwhile Shaq Muhammad, who was coupled with Tanya in the main villa before she left for the infamous second property, says: “I was thinking who’s shorter out of Tanya and Jessie (Wynter), I’m hoping it was Jessie.”

Other rounds include challenging the boys with the most tattoos to kiss the girls they fancy and the youngest boys in both villas are challenged to kiss the two girls they like the most.

The episode will also see Sanam Harrinanan describe getting “butterflies” around Casey O’Gorman on the daybeds, Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda get to know each other in the Casa Amor kitchen, while Will Young and Layla in the main villa talk on the terrace.

The female contestants are currently in rival villa Casa Amor with six new male arrivals, who are each hoping to win over a girl and secure a permanent place on the show. While the original boys in the main villa were also joined by six new female contestants.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.

love islandshowbizloveislanditv2
