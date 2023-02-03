Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 09:12

Dwayne Johnson thanks LA emergency services after mother involved in car crash

Posting on Instagram, Johnson revealed that the accident had occurred late on Wednesday night, and shared a picture of the damaged vehicle.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dwayne Johnson has thanked members of the Los Angeles police and fire departments for helping his mother after she was involved in a car crash.

The former wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor hailed his mother as “a survivor” and said that “Angels of mercy” had watched over her following the incident.

“Thank you God, she’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” he wrote.

“She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide.

“She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

He went on to thank members of the LAPD and LAFD for being “so caring and focused” during the ordeal.

 

“Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all,” he said.

“I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get.”

It comes just days before Johnson is set to take the stage as a guest presenter at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, also set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

