Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 06:50

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Paris Hilton appears to have announced the birth of her first child.

The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb to her Instagram on Tuesday.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the 41-year-old wrote in a brief caption.

Hilton, granddaughter of Hilton Hotels’ founder Conrad Hilton, has been married to Carter Reum since 2021.

US media outlet People reported that the couple had welcomed the child, a son, via surrogate.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr congratulated the couple in the comments of the post.

“So happy for you guys!” Kardashian wrote, with Teigen adding: “A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!”

kim kardashianchrissy teigenshowbizparis hiltonhiltoncarter reum
