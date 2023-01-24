Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 11:43

Kim Kardashian teams up with stars of The White Lotus for new fashion collection

Kardashian shared a series of photos promoting a new collection for her Skims brand, featuring Italian actresses Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian has enlisted the help of two breakout stars of popular HBO show The White Lotus for a new Valentine’s Day fashion campaign.

The reality star (42) said she had watched the show and “had to have” Italian actresses Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno to front the Skims brand collection.

The pair played the mischievous Lucia and Mia in the second series of The White Lotus, which also starred Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and Tom Hollander.

Written by Mike White and set in a luxury Sicilian resort, the series has already picked up a string of accolades during this year’s award season.

Sharing a series of pictures of the pair on Instagram, Kardashian said: “I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls!.

“LAUNCHING JANUARY 26: THE @SKIMS VALENTINE’S DAY SHOP. It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS.”

