Rita Ora: My bond with Taika Waititi made me want to settle down

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Rita Ora has said her “bond” with partner Taika Waititi has made her ready to “settle down”.

The British pop star, whose hits include Let You Love Me and For You, began dating the Oscar-winning New Zealand director and actor after moving to Australia in 2021 to appear as a coach on the local version of The Voice.

After a number of joint red carpet appearances, they co-hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) together in November 2022.

Speaking about knowing the Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Love And Thunder film-maker was the right person for her, Ora, 32, told GQ Hype: “When I didn’t feel a change, like my life just became better.

“We were really good friends for six years, and I went to Australia and we both had separate jobs, and we didn’t really know that many people out there.

“It was nice to see a familiar face and our universes just collided. That was it.”

The singer, who is also a panellist on ITV show The Masked Singer, added: “It was our bond that made me think, I’m ready to settle down.

“I never think about things like that because I don’t want to jinx anything.”

Ora recently signed a record deal with BMG giving her ownership of all future master recordings, and is preparing to release a new album inspired by her relationship.

She said: “(With the album, I’m) capturing this moment in my life where I’m falling in love.

“There are things I talk about on it, very personal thoughts, about what it took for me to decide on this person, and to commit to him.

“With this album, I’ve just been very brave and confident. I’ve written a lot of songs on this album, I’ve been in every session, and if not, I’ve altered songs to fit me.

“I’ve never done that before with any album: really done all the work and written every single song or been a part of every single song process.”

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype.