Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 19:41

Mel C ‘longs to be back on stage’ with Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton

The singer shared a series of throwback photos of herself and Emma Bunton on Instagram to mark the occasion.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Melanie C has said she “longs to be back on stage” with her fellow Spice Girl as she wished Emma Bunton a happy 47th birthday.

The 49-year-old singer, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, shared a series of throwback photos of the pair together on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Happy Birthday @emmaleebunton. I love you more than words can say. I long to be back on stage with my baby!

“Let’s hope we don’t need to wait too much longer! Have the best day beautiful.”

Bandmate Bunton simply replied in the comments: “I love you more!!”

All the members of the girl group except Victoria Beckham reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland.

Chisholm recently told The Times the other Spice Girls – Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Bunton – are “keen to get back on stage” for another reunion but that they needed to navigate “everybody’s life, work, families”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spice Girls (@spicegirls)

Asked about fashion designer Beckham, she said: “That would be the ultimate dream. The door is always open for Victoria, we would love to see her back. We keep our fingers crossed.”

The official Spice Girls’ account also shared a video montage on Instagram of Bunton performing as Baby Spice to mark the milestone.

They captioned the post: “Happy birthday @emmaleebunton!” and asked fans to share their favourite memories of the singer in the comments.

