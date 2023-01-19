Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 11:14

New Mexico DA to announce decision on pressing charges in Rust movie shooting

The decision, made by Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, will be shared via a written statement at 9am local time on Thursday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The New Mexico District Attorney will reveal her decision on whether to press charges in the 2021 Rust movie shooting on Thursday, it has been announced.

The decision, made by Mary Carmack-Altwies and and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, will be shared via a written statement at 9am local time.

It comes less than three months after the DA’s office received the final report from the Sheriff’s Office into the incident, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

 

Ms Hutchins was killed after a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin was discharged.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, Arizona.

“Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim’s family,” said Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the DA.

Aside from the statement, there will be no news conference or public appearances by the District Attorney or the special prosecutor, Ms Brewer said.

